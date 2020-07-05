Pride WA announce competition to design a new logo

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Pride WA has announced a competition to design a new logo for the organisation, one that will reflect better what Pride WA stands for, where it’s come from and one with a stronger West Australian identity.

The organisation has previously announced a new logo was being designed back in 2017, but it was never made public. The current heart pride logo has been in use for many years.

Pride WA describe the competition as “your opportunity to have your work immortalised in LGBTQI herstory”. Entries are open to WA residents (individuals, organisations or agencies) and the competition closes on 16th August 2020. All the details are on the Pride WA website.

The group will also be having a Town Hall meeting for members to discuss how PrideFEST 2020 can be delivered. The Town Hall meeting will be held on Saturday, 11 July 2020 from 10.00am at the North Perth Town Hall, 26 View Street, North Perth. RSVP is essential.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.