Pride WA are ready to celebrate Global Pride this weekend

LGBTIQ+ communities from around the globe are coming together this weekend to celebrate Global Pride with a massive online event.

Global Pride was launched by a coalition of over 1,500 international Pride organisations and networks, and this year’s marathon 24-hour celebrations are shaping up to be something spectacular.

Hosted by Todrick Hall, the event features entertainers, community leaders and politicians from all corners of the Earth, including Pride WA.

At the announcement of Global Pride, Kristine Garina, President of European Pride Organisation Association, says every Pride organiser in the world has a story of someone whose life was changed by Pride.

“With so many Prides being cancelled or postponed, as organisers we felt we had a responsibility to come together and deliver Pride online. We’re tremendously excited for the potential for Global Pride to bring people together in the biggest Pride there has ever been,” Garina said.