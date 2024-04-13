Pride WA Networking returns to The Royal this April

Pride WA’s community networking event is coming back to Perth’s Royal Hotel on Wednesday, 17 April.

Building on the success of the long-running Perth LGBTI Professional Networking Group events, Pride WA promises “a place where you can experience a sense of belonging and community.”

“Whether you are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, a straight ally – or just don’t want to be labelled, you will be welcomed here.”

The team say the network was created to address the need for a socially inclusive professional network, catering to individuals of diverse identities.

The event is not just for established professionals – anyone who is seeking to join a new profession is encouraged to attend, regardless of education experience or career background.

Pride WA Networking will be at The Royal Hotel from 5:30pm on Wednesday 17 April. For more, head to Humanitix.