PrideFEST 2020 Film Festival is coming to Raine Square

Raine Square and Palace Cinemas have announced the official PrideFEST 2020 Film Festival is coming this November, with part proceeds being donated to Pride WA.

The CBD cinema complex is set to transform into a celebration of WA’s LGBTQIA+ communities, with a selection of queer cinema favourites to mark this year’s Pride celebrations.

The festival will include the multi-award-winning Luca Guadagnino adaptation Call Me By Your Name, Oscar’s Best Picture 2016 winner Moonlight and cult comedy classic The Birdcage.

The highly anticipated Australian comedy Ellie & Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt) will also make its Perth premiere at the occasion.

In addition to the films, each screening will include an immersive cinema experience, with pre-film functions, live music, entertainment, photo ops, canapes and drinks.

The festival will kick off with the premiere of Ellie & Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt) on November 18th, with a Q&A with producer Alexandra Bourke plus a drink on arrival, roving entertainment, live DJ and drag performances.

“We are extremely proud to be presenting the PrideFEST 2020 Film Festival at Raine Square. We are passionate about celebrating Western Australia’s rich and diverse community,” said Charter Hall Fund Manager – Office Partnerships, Trent James said.

Palace Cinemas Marketing Manager Kevin Leutenegger adds, “We are really excited to be sharing the very best of LGBTQI cinematic storytelling and to provide so many people of the LGBTQI and wider community with an opportunity to revisit some of these cinematic classics.”

“At Palace Cinemas we are passionate about local storytelling and we are delighted to be able to host the Perth premiere of Ellie & Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt) as part of the PrideFEST 2020 Film Festival.”

Pride WA’s Michael Della-Maddelena said, “It is Pride WA’s mission to promote and encourage the community, culture and artistic expression of all people of diverse sexuality and gender living in Western Australia, so we are incredibly excited that our community will see films where they are represented, heard and celebrated.”

PrideFest 2020 Film Festival is playing at Raine Square’s Palace Cinemas from 18 – 29 November. For more information, head to palacecinemas.com.au

