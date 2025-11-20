PrideFEST begins with a moment of remembrance

PrideFEST added a new event this year, a Reflective Sunset Memorial, to remember victims and survivors of homophobic and transgender violence and community members who we have lost.

Held in the gardens of Perth Council House the speakers at the event shared personal experiences, noted that many ways society has changed over the years, while highlighting that threats of violence remain a constant in many people’s lives.

- Advertisement -

This report contains details of homophobic violence. Support is available from QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au and Lifeline 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

The gathering was hosted by Pride WA CEO Dr Lauren Butterly and featured a range of speakers.

Pride WA CEO Dr Lauren Butterly.

Dr Butterly reflected on the theme of PrideFEST for 2026, ‘We Are Here’ and the many different interpretations that could be drawn for the statement before introducing Pride WA President Michael Felix.

“This a moment for remembrance, for truth telling, and for honouring all victims and survivors of homophobic and transphobic violence.” Felix said. “It’s also a moment to remember those we have lost within our LGBTIQA+ community. This space invites us to pause, to reflect, and to stand together in love and solidarity.”

Michael Felix said he was proud the this year Pride had made the decision to dedicate a moment for remembrance, noting that Pride convers many different elements.

“It’s not just celebration, it is also reflection, resistance and renewal. It is a statement that every life matters, and that we carry forward the memory of those who could not be here to see how far we have come.”

Pride WA President Michael Felix.

Felix noted that even though it was 35 years since homosexuality was decriminalised in Western Australia, the passage of time had not erase the pain for many community members.

He also noted for many members of the community there was still many who did not enjoy safety or acceptance including people who are transgender and First Nations community members.

Transfolk WA CEO Sam Gibbings.

Sam Gibbings, the CEO of Transfolk WA, spoke about the power of visibility and the effect has in letting people live authentic lives.

“Visibility is not an abstract campaign, it is a lifeline, something that helps someone believe they can make it.” Gibbings said.

Noting that the gathering was occurring at the End of Transgender Visibility Week, and ahead of Thursdays Transgender Day of Remembrance the community leader said one of the most powerful things people could do is be visible.

“It is a chance to share stories, raise visibility, and remind the world that trans people are here and always have been. This week brought acts of courage, moments of joy, and the power of community. It also reminded us of the challenges that remain, misunderstanding, discrimination, and the ongoing fight for liberation.”

Gregory Helleren from Pride WA.

Pride WA board member Gregory Helleren delivered a powerful speech where he shared his recollections of living in Perth in his youth, at a time when it didn’t feel safe to open and honest about your sexuality.

Helleren said it important to acknowledge that LGBTIQA+ people today enjoy lives thanks to the the generations who came before them.

“The shoulders are not abstract.” he said. “They belonged to people who were arrested, who were beaten, who were shamed, and who, in the face of all of it, had the extraordinary courage to build the first small spaces where we could be safe. They are the shoulders of those who protested, and those who simply existed when that itself was a crime.”

“I honour them.” Helleren said.

Gregory Helleren recalled that when he oved to Perth as a young gay man in the early 1980s life was very different.

“Venturing into the queer community wasn’t like it is today. It was hesitant, coded, often fearful search for mirrors – for anyone who saw the world as you did.

Helleren recalled the fear generated by the AIDS crisis, and the pressure to maintain a heterosexual pretense at work when any indication a person was gay could lead to widespread homophobia and discrimination. He revealed that it was two decades before he felt confident to be his authentic self in the workplace.

“Along the way, like many of us, I’ve experienced homophobic discrimination including harassment, verbal and physical abuse, and I’ve been the target of a gay bashing.” Helleren shared.

Detailing the violent assault he experienced in October 1989, Helleren noted that it had occurred on the very day that the Western Australian parliament’s Legislative Assembly has passed the laws to decriminalise homosexuality. He ended up in a prison cell, even though he was the victim of the assault.

“The very night. The moment of our supposed liberation, the cumulation of years of activism I had watched from the sidelines, that was the moment I was arrested.

“The fight was over, the law was changed, and yet, there I was in a cell. My crime? Simply for being who I am, where I was, and who I was with. It was the ultimate bitter reminder that a change in the law does not mean an immediate change in culture, or in the hearts of those enforcing it.” Helleren said.

Helleren said his scars, both physical and emotional, had healed over time, and society had changed, but he embraced the moment to remember the many people who had led the way for change, and those who had been lost along the way.

Reflecting on this year’s PrideFEST theme of ‘We Are Here” he said, “I want you to remember them. Remember the cost. The theme for PrideFEST in ‘We Are Here’. Our presence tonight is that statement. It is a testament to their struggle and our survival. For them, for ourselves, and for those who will come after us. We are here.”

Tim Brown from Connections Nightclub.

Connections Nightclub owner Tim Brown spoke about the ways the LGBTIQA+ community has changed over the decades, and how the venue which celebrates it’s 50th birthday this year had grown and changed with the community.

Transfolk WA will be hosting a candlelight vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance on Thursday 20th November at Ozone Reserve in the city from 6:15pm.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au