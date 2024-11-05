PrideFEST: Queer Prom celebrates all things bright, bold and beautiful

Footloose, Grease, Pretty In Pink, Carrie, Never Been Kissed, 10 Things I Hate About You… whatever your reference is, we’re all very familiar with the all-American concept of the Prom.

Here in Australia, you may know it as the Formal, the River Cruise or the Blue Light Disco. By whatever name, I think many of us have seen those movies and thought back to our own awkward experiences on the dancefloor, wondering whether this event was really made for us.

Today, this is not everybody’s experience of course. Many young queer folks are comfortable and able to bring their partners along for a dance to celebrate the end of a schooling era, but there’s still a glaring need for spaces where young LGBTQIA+ people can come together, feel safe and celebrate as their whole selves.

Enter Queer Prom, a fantastic event from the brilliant team over at Youth Pride Network.

In collaboration with Pride WA, Queer Prom promises a world of colourful camp and glittery glitz especially made for LGBTQIA+ young folks here in Western Australia.

“This is more than just an event – it’s a celebration of self-expression, creativity, and vibrant identities,” the Youth Pride Network team said of the event.

“Embrace the dazzling spirit of our young LGBTQIA+ community with all things bright, bold and beautiful.”

People aged 12 to 25 are invited to dress in your most dazzling best, or whatever makes you feel most comfortable, and get down to Pride Piazza on Thursday, 21 November for a magical night of love and celebration.

Queer Prom will be loaded with unforgettable entertainment including drag performers, live music and DJs, as well as other exciting activities, delicious food and a roaming photobooth.

There are prizes for the best dressed on the night, so get to work now if you’re feeling creative (or competitive!).

This event is for under 18s, so it is alcohol and drug free, and fenced off from the public. Under 15s will also need to provide a parental consent form.

Queer Prom will be held on Thursday, 21 November from 4pm. For more information, head over to Humanitix.