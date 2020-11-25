Pride WA’s Bake Off attracts fabulous culinary creations

The annual Baking Competition made a return to this year’s PrideFEST and a fabulous display of cakes, tarts, pies, biscuits, scrolls and babkas were delivered for judgement.

The Sunday afternoon event had a massive turn out and judges had the enviable task of tasting 32 different creations. On hand to dig their forks into the many sweet concoctions that had been entered into the competition.

Sampling the baker’s works was drag star Barbie Q, celebrity chef Jordan Bruno, Roxy form major sponsor Coles, Bree Maddox from the Court Hotel and OUTinPerth editor Graeme Watson. Half way through the judging process Bree commented that she was regretting wearing skinny jeans, while Graeme commented on the powerful sugar high he was experiencing half way through the sampling of cakes.

The delicacies of offer ranged from tasty ham and egg pies, to outstanding macarons, gingerbread people and sculptural cakes that wouldn’t look out of place in an art gallery.

One by one each of the bakers came on stage and revealed if their entry was a family recipe handed down through the generations or something they’d just created through their own ingenuity.

The big winner of the day was Wilson Wong whose Lotus cake creation was named Most Instagram-able entry, he also picked up the audience award and his macarons were judged as the thing the judges wanted more of. You can check out more of Wilson’s creations at his Facebook page Single so I bake.

Graham Grundy was honoured for his delicious NYC Cheesecake, while Andy Schmitt picked up a prize for his gender diverse genderbread people, and David Nicholson’s Bacon and Egg Pie was named the perfect pastry.

