Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joins historic Harbour Bridge Pride walk

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese joined the historic Harbour Pride walk that closed out World Pride celebrations in Sydney on Sunday morning.

The PM posted an image of himself alongside partner Jodie Haydon, who were joined by Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her partner Sophie Allouache, and Deputy Health Minister Ged Kearney.

His participation comes just over a week since he made history as the first sitting Prime Minister to take part in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

“No matter who you are, who you love or where you live – you should be valued, equal and celebrated.” the Prime Minister posted to Twitter.

“It was incredible to walk across Sydney Harbour Bridge with World Pride this morning, supporting human rights campaigners from Australia and across the world.”

The Prime Minister said the global event has brought Sydney and Australia “an incredible opportunity to celebrate our inclusive democracy.”

Sydney Harbour Bridge was awash with colour for the finale Pride March, which brought over 50,000 marchers together on the final day of celebrations.

The march aimed to not only celebrate what we as the LGBTIQA+ communities have achieved, but also to draw attention to the work that still needs to be done, offering a statement of unity for Australian and global communities.

The Sydney WorldPride festival ran for 17 days, from 17 February to 5 March 2023 incorporating Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, a spectacular arts program, superstar-studded concerts, an international human rights conference, and much much more.

Chef and restauranter Kylie Kwong also shared a photo of her walking with Wong and Allouache, praising the Foreign Minister for her continual support for the LGBTIQA+ communities.

Anna Brown, CEO of Equality Australia, also shared a photo of her alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and partner Sophie Allouche and World Pride CEO Kate Wickett.

PFLAG legend Shelley Argent was there with her son.

Sydney’s Lord Mayor Clover Moore walked ahead of the giant Pride Progress flag alongside independent NSW MP Alex Greenwich and his husband Victor Hoeld.

Th e78ers, who took part in the original Mardi Gras parade of 1978, were out the front of the march.

National treasure Magda Szubanski was in on the action too.

OIP Staff, additional images Daniel Boud and Jaimi Joy.

