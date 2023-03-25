Prince William makes surprise appearance at Polish queer restaurant

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Prince William surprised dinners at a gay Polish restaurant on Wednesday night when he joined a team of his staff for a meal.

Buetero Bistro is described as a ‘queer space” and is popular with the local LGBTIQA+ community. The heir to the British throne was spotted enjoying a meal that reportedly cost less than AUD$15.00.

Photos of the prince hanging out the restaurant for several hours were published by the Daily Mail. The prince reportedly enjoyed a Pulled pork sandwich and a side of fries.

The prince’s appearance at the venue, which proudly sports a neon rainbow sign at its door, has been seen as a nod to LGBTIQA+ rights in the country. Large portions of Poland have declared themselves to be ‘LGBTIQA+ free zones’ in recent years and right-wing politicians have campaign with an anti-LBTIQA+ agenda.

Buetero Bistro prides itself in its comfort food, but it also hosts regular drag karaoke nights, and it’s quickly built a cult following since its opening last year.

While visiting Poland Prince William met with young refugees from the war in Ukraine. He also visited the country’s tomb of the unknown soldier, placing a wreath.

The prince has a history of supporting LGBTIQA+ rights. In 2019 he visited the Albert Kennedy Trust and met young LGBTIQA+ Britons, it’s believed to be the first time a member of the British Royal family has visited an LGBTIQ+ focused organisation.

During his visit the prince said he wouldn’t have a problem if any of his own children was gay, saying it would be “absolutely fine”.

Back in 2016 he invited a group of young LGBTIQA+ people to visit Kennington Palance and share their experiences of discrimination, homophobia and transphobia. He later released statement voicing his support for the queer communities.

“No one should be bullied for their sexuality or any other reason, and no one should have to put up with the kind of hate that these young people have endured in their lives,” Prince William said in 2016. “You should be proud of the person you are, and you have nothing to be ashamed of.”

Around the same time he appeared on the cover of Attitude magazine and spoke further about his support for LGBTIQA+ people. He was later given the ‘Straight Ally of the Year’ award at the British LGBT Awards.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.