Producer Barry Can’t Swim wonders ‘Can We Still Be Friends?’

Edinburgh-born, London-based producer Barry Can’t Swim (real name Joshua Mainnie) shares nostalgic and melancholic new single Can We Still Be Friends? featuring fellow producer Laurence Guy.

The track marks the 3rd and final to be released from Barry’s forthcoming new EP More Content, out June 24 on Ninja Tune imprint Technicolour – a unique blend of skillfully crafted electronic production mixed with Barry’s trademark Jazz inspired strings and keys, channelling the fluidity and flow of a live performance.

Barry and Laurence’s collaboration came about organically, being fans of each other’s music they got in the studio after bumping into one another one evening.

“It all came about really easily. I saw Laurence in a pub one night and thought I’d say hello, as I’m a genuine fan of his. He knew my music too, so we thought fuck it let’s try a tune together. Within a week, he had sent a beat and I laid down some keys + melodies,”

Barry comments, “It was a really natural collab, as I think we both look at music the same way and appreciate each others’ styles, and we’re both really happy with how it turned out!”

The tracks come shortly after the release of Fiorucci Made Me Hardcore, the club ready second single from the EP, aptly named after a 1999 rave documentary by Mark Leckey – capturing Britain’s underground club scene – and euphoric opening single God Is The Space Between Us (feat. Taite Imogen) in which Barry pulls inspiration from the 90s film Before Sunrise.

Can We Still Be Friends? (feat. Laurence Guy) is out now.

Image: quann

