Professor Lisa Harvey-Smith is the new CEO of Out for Australia

Out for Australia have announced that Professor Lisa Harvey-Smith will be their new Chief Executive Officer.

Since 2018 Harvey-Smith has been the Australian government’s Women in STEM Ambassador, a role that is being discontinued in 2024.

For over two decades Harvey-Smith has forged a career as a respected astrophysics researcher, as well as championing workplace diversity and inclusion.

Harvey-Smith shared her excitement at being appointed to run Out for Australia.

“Joining Out For Australia is more than a role; it’s a commitment to foster an environment where every LGBTQIA+ young person feels empowered to bring their authentic self to work. I’m excited to lead us into a future where inclusivity is not just an aspiration but a reality.” she said.

The non-for-profit organisation is focused on empowering young LGBTIQA+ people to be their authentic selves in the workplace. They run mentoring programs and host the annual 30 Under 30 Awards.

David Brine, the Chair and non-executive Director of Out for Australia said Harvey-Smith would guide the organisation into its next era.

“Over recent years, we’ve seen the demand for OFA’s support continue to grow. The importance of role modelling and building skills through activities like mentoring is so important for the queer community navigating early stages of their careers – especially coming out of the pandemic.

“As a board, we thought about the long-term growth of the organisation and in 2023 agreed to go out to the market to seek a new CEO. We wanted someone who would bring fresh thinking and drive, to take OFA into new communities – whilst staying true to our core vision.

“We were impressed with the breadth of applicants, but extremely excited when we met Lisa and heard her experience and ideas. We can’t wait for her to get started, working with our interim CEO, and meet our partners, community groups, and of course, lead our volunteers. This will take OFA into our next era.” Brine said.

Harvey Smith follows in the footsteps of previous CEO’s Matt Yeldham, Luke Furness, Emily Scott, Blake Connell, and Frances Gamble who left the role in December.