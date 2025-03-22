Protesters challenge King Charles over Commonwealth homosexuality laws

King Charles and Queen Camilla were challenged over many Commonwealth countries who have laws against homosexuality, including some who have the death penalty.

Protesters gathered outside of Westminster Abbey earlier this month where the King and Queen attended the annual Commonwealth Day church service.

The protest was led by veteran LGBTIQA+ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell who armed with a megaphone highlighted that twenty nine out of fifty-six members of the Commonwealth still criminalise same-sex relationships, six have life imprisonment as a punishment, and three potentially have a death penalty.

Among the 80 protesters were LGBT+ refugees who have fled persecution in Commonwealth nations. They included members of Gay Indian Network, Let Voice Be Heard (Bangladesh), African Equality Foundation, and Out and Proud African LGBTI.

Abbey Kiwanuka, a Ugandan refugee with Out and Proud African LGBTI, recalled their experience of being gay in their homeland.

“I came from hell, with cigarette burns in both my palms and on my legs, scars on my face from constant beatings. I went through every kind of human degradation.”

Edwin Sesange, a Ugandan LGBT+ refugee and spokesperson for the African Equality Foundation, said it was shameful that the members of the Commonwealth didn’t live up to the expectations of their own charter.

“Shame on the Commonwealth for failing to uphold its own Charter and for not defending the human rights of all Commonwealth citizens. The jailing and murder of LGBT+ people is a crime against humanity.” he said.

Protest organiser Peter Tatchell said it was unacceptable that the Commonwealth was not taking action on the issue.

“As the Commonwealth celebrates, we mourn. We are calling out the 29 member states that violate their own equality principles and the Commonwealth Charter. They preside over state-sanctioned persecution of their LGBT+ citizens.

“Twenty-nine out of 56 Commonwealth countries criminalise homosexuality, mostly under British colonial-era laws. Six impose life imprisonment, while Nigeria, Brunei and Uganda have the death penalty. Millions of LGBT+ Commonwealth citizens face arrest, imprisonment, mob violence, and discrimination in employment, housing, education and healthcare.

“These anti-LGBT+ laws violate the Commonwealth Charter, which pledges equality and opposition to all forms of discrimination. For 75 years, Commonwealth leaders have refused to even discuss LGBT+ rights at their summits.” Tatchell said.

“The Secretary-General, Baroness Scotland, has failed to speak out against these abuses or defend persecuted LGBT+ people. She has failed to uphold the Commonwealth Charter on multiple human rights issues.

“Countries that criminalise LGBT+ people should be suspended from the Commonwealth.” he added.

The six Commonwealth countries that impose life imprisonment for same-sex acts are Bangladesh, Guyana, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Uganda.