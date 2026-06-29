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Protests and counter-protests over transgender inclusion set for Perth this weekend

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Women’s rights activists are set to stage a rally at Forrest Place on Saturday 4 July, protesting changes made in 2013 to the Sex Discrimination Act. The event is expected to feature several speakers, including a pre-recorded message from Giggle for Girls CEO Sall Grover. Following the rally, participants plan to march through city streets.

At the same time, a counter-protest will be held by Queer Liberation Boorloo at nearby Yagan Square, featuring speakers who support transgender inclusion.

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Both events are scheduled to begin at 12pm.

2025 Trans Day of Visibility rally.

The dual protests follow a Federal Court decision which found that social media company Giggle for Girls and its CEO, Sall Grover, discriminated against transgender woman Roxanne Tickle when she was removed from the app. The platform had been designed as a space for conversations between women. The case marked the first time the 2013 amendments to the Sex Discrimination Act were tested in court. Grover has since appealed the decision to the High Court.

Similar events are planned in other cities, with a rally scheduled in Melbourne on 4 July, followed by events in Brisbane on 12 July and Adelaide on 25 July.

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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