QANTAS taps Kylie, Hugh, Troye, Ash and others for new campaign

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

QANTAS has launched a new advertising campaign revisiting Peter Allen’s I Still Call Australia Home and tapping some of Australia’s most loved entertainment and sporting stars for the new ad.

The new clip features iconic images of Australia from Uluru to Bondi, Melbourne and Western Australia’s distinctive bright pink Hutt Lagoon, alongside appearance from giants of Australia’s entertainment and sports realms.

Kylie Minogue is shown looking homesick in a meditative moment in a recording studio.

Pop singer and actor Troye Sivan appears in the Hollywood Hills overlooking the lights of Los Angeles.

Hugh Jackman, who is currently starring in the musical The Music Man on Broadway is caught backstage.

Tennis champion Ash Barty is shown connecting with family over a video call from Japan, while Football star Adam Goodes and Olympic swimmer Bronte Campbell can also be seen in the clip.

QANTAS CEO Alan Joyce said now was the perfect time for the airline to revisit one of it’s most memorable advertising campaigns, using the music of Peter Allen.

“The last major Qantas advert came as the country was rolling up its sleeves to be vaccinated so we could all reconnect, and it really struck a chord. Now that borders are finally open, and staying open, this is the perfect time to relaunch this Peter Allen classic as the national carrier’s anthem.

“The full version of this advert is effectively a short film that highlights Australia’s stunning natural beauty and unique culture while celebrating the incredible resilience that has really shone through recently.

“After a very difficult two years, we’re focused on recovery and have a lot of exciting things in the pipeline, including several new international destinations, decisions on new aircraft and recruiting more people.” Joyce said.

“The last major Qantas advert came as the country was rolling up its sleeves to be vaccinated so we could all reconnect, and it really struck a chord. Now that borders are finally open, and staying open, this is the perfect time to relaunch this Peter Allen classic as the national carrier’s anthem.

“The full version of this advert is effectively a short film that highlights Australia’s stunning natural beauty and unique culture while celebrating the incredible resilience that has really shone through recently.

“After a very difficult two years, we’re focused on recovery and have a lot of exciting things in the pipeline, including several new international destinations, decisions on new aircraft and recruiting more people.” Joyce said.

Take a look at the clip.

Peter Allen’s patriotic tune was first released back in 1980, and while it was never a chart-topper, it quickly became an anthem for Australians.

When QANTAS use the song the original lyrics are changed, opting to sing about Rome rather than Rio, because QANTAS does not have any flights to Rio.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.