QNews announces the end of print publications and move to digital

Queensland based LGBTIQA+ focused publication QNews has announced the end of its print magazine and a move to being a fully digital outlet.

The magazine has been published for 25 years and in recent years has extended its reach from Queensland into New South Wales and Victoria.

Publisher Richard Bakker announced the move to digital on Thursday saying it was a response to a rapidly changing media industry.

“The reality is most people now get their news online. Readers have developed a preference for accessing our content digitally,” Bakker said.

“Advertisers are responding in kind and increasingly want to pay for display advertising online, not in print,” he said.

“While we love the print business, online is where we’re seeing growth and sales.

“We want to fully embrace that opportunity and focus on our website and social media channels.”

Bakker also announced he’s looking to step back from the publication in the future and is in negotiations with an unnamed third party to take the digital offering into the its next phase.

OUTinPerth embraced a digital only approach in 2019, with the print publication that began in 2002 coming to an end with its 210th monthly edition coming out in February 2019.

Over the years the LGBTIQA+ publishing scene has featured many different titles. Currently monthly magazine DNA is published nationally; Star Observer is available predominately in Sydney and Melbourne and Fuse magazine is available in the ACT.

In 2017 Evol Media collapsed bringing an end to online provider SameSame, alongside print titles Cult, Blaze, SX, MX and Queensland Pride.