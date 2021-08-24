Queensland father beat son because he suspected he was gay

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

A Queensland father has been sentenced to three years in prison after he physically assaulted his son, and the boy’s mother.

The Courier Mail has reported on the McKay father of three who bashed his son after he walked in on the boy who was sitting on the lap of another child. The father considered the act to be a sexual engagement.

The 28-year-old landscaper became enraged striking his son multiple times, and throwing him to the ground.

Mackay District Court heard the landscaper had yelled at his sons saying “being gay is wrong”, and “if they were adults I would have killed them”.

The man then went on to assault the boy’s mother striking her across the face three times and choking her until she lost consciousness. He then assaulted the mother several times over the following days. While he custody he attempted to convince the mother to drop the charges against him.

The man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, choking, attempting to pervert justice, and five counts each of common assault, contravening a domestic violence order and police protection orders. He pleaded guilty to all the offences.

When interviewed by the police the man said “I caught my boy sitting on another boy’s lap, this is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.” He told the police he was

Judge Tony Moynihan sentenced the man to three years in jail with a parole release date on December 18, 2021. The father had already spent 371 days in pre-sentence custody.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.