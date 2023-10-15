Queer Arts Alliance launches with ‘In a Gay Way’ party at The Rechabite

A new organisation formed in Perth will champion the work of queer artists across all artforms.

The Queer Arts Alliance, a not-for-profit organisation has been created to nurture and support the development of queer artists across all arts forms including music, literature, poetry, visual arts, crafts and media.

Queer Arts Alliance hopes to achieve this by providing safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ identifying people to develop their creativity, engage with other creatives and access performance and publishing opportunities. The new body will also stage events that showcase the talents of LGBTQIA+ creatives.

“It’s early days yet,” said Andrea Thompson, one of the originators of Queer Arts Alliance, “but we have great ambition for what we can achieve, and the need is great. LGBTQIA+ people are routinely marginalised and discriminated against and there’s so much that still needs to be done to create equity. I know this from my own experiences as a transgender woman. We have to stand up for our rights and what better way to do that than through the beauty and healing power of the arts?”

Establishment of Queer Arts Alliance coincides with the announcement of the Alliance’s event on 12 November at The Rechabite.

Featuring Perth musicians Alter Boy, Little Axe and Melanie Flynn, co-founder of Queer Arts Alliance, Walyalup musician Cecilia, also appears on the bill.

“I’m so pleased to be on the same line up as bands like Alter Boy. As a queer, independent musician, I’ve had to be conscious my whole career to make sure the spaces I perform in are safe for me and my audience. Now, working as part of the Alliance, I can help create opportunities for other queer artists to make their way in the arts. This is about giving back and about growing the careers of musicians like me.” Cecilia said.

The initial focus of the Queer Arts Alliance is on music. Once established in providing programs in music, it is anticipated that the Alliance will branch out into other arts forms, engaging relevant expertise as necessary to facilitate this growth.

“We believe that the arts provide an opportunity for visibility and inclusion,” Thompson said. “Art comments on and shapes communities and provides a forum for discussion and advancement of ideas and ways of being. Involvement in the arts also provides an opportunity for personal growth and self-awareness and well as engagement with community.”

Queer Arts Alliance is looking for board members to help them develop their programs and raise funds. If you have a background in the arts and want to be part of creating a better world for LGBTQIA+ people, get in touch with Andrea Thompson.

The organisation’s In a Gay Way event is taking place at The Rechabite on 12th November featuring music from Alter Boy, Cecilia, Little Axe and Melanie Flynn. Checkout Chick will be DJing and contributing spoken word performances.

Tickets are on sale now.

