Queer British artist Smashby returns with new tune ‘Bad Influence’

British queer artist Smashby has a brand-new song to share and it comes with a dance filled video. Bad Influence is the singer’s latest offering.

“I wrote & recorded this song right before we went into the first global lockdown. I’ve been itching to share it with my fans ever since” Smashby said of the new tune.

The song is upbeat in nature and the video perfectly captures that, showcasing Smashby’s dancing abilities, something he has become renowned for on the UK Pride Circuit.

Choreographed by the Sheffield based dance group Ink Dance UK, the video encapsulates Smashby’s joyful and outgoing personality.

“Bad Influence is about listening to the little devil on your shoulder, doing all the bad things you know you shouldn’t that feel so good.” the singer said.

Check out the new video.

