Queer characters are in charge in sexual health sitcom ‘Metro Sexual’

Metro Sexual is a brand new Australian comedy series, airing on 9Now and 9GO!.

The series follows the chaotic lives of Drs Stephanie Huddleston and Langdon Marsh, who work at Metropolitan Sexual Health, in a mockumentary style sitcom that hopes to start a serious conversation with a few laughs.

Producer and star Riley Nottingham joined Leigh Andrew Hill for a check up on RTRFM’s All Things Queer.

This interview first aired on RTRFM’s All Things Queer. Team members at OUTinPerth volunteer on the radio program.