Queer features ‘Girl Like You’ and ‘Sparkles’ win at WA Screen Culture Awards

A slew of local talent have been honoured for their hard work and vision in the world of film and television at the WA Screen Culture Awards; held on Sunday 5 December at Luna Leederville, hosted by comedian Dave Callan.

A true DIY indie feature from Albany-based writer-turned-director-and-producer, Adam Morris, Edward and Isabella, has taken the gong for Narrative Feature Film with a budget under $1m. The fully self-financed project was shot over 18-days with a total budget of just $15,000 and stands as a shining example of shoestring creativity.

Queer features also took home trophies, with the ground-breaking documentary Girl Like You which premiered recently to rave reviews on ABC was awarded the WASCA for Feature Documentary. Shot over 6 years, Girl Like You explores the raw and confronting reality of affirming gender while in a relationship.

Writer Tina Fielding also won Outstanding Achievement in Writing for the short film Sparkles; which tells the story of a 30-something-year-old down syndrome woman who leaves behind her past, running away from a small country town towards the big city. Along her journey, she makes an unlikely friendship with a drag queen from the Outback.

A short film about a South Sudanese boy’s first day in school, Two Sands, cleaned up taking home 4 WASCAs including Short Film, Outstanding Achievement in Performance, Outstanding Achievement in Production Design and Outstanding Achievement in Sound. Two Sands will screen as part of the Perth Festival’s Lotterywest Films program at the Somerville Auditorium 6 – 12 December.

“It’s a great honour and pleasure to be in some small way associated with these films, these filmmakers and the WA screen industry overall,” says Revelation Film Festival Director Richard Sowada.

“Each and every one of them is of an international standard and testament to the creative strength and skill of the local sector in all its forms and to fly that flag is enormously rewarding.”

“Despite the impact Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions have had on the creative industries over the past 18 months, our local scene has proven resilience, managing to deliver the goods in the face of adversity, with the 2021 WA Screen Culture Awards showcasing the cream of the crop.”

