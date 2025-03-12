Queer Liberation Boorloo to mark Trans Day of Visibility

Queer Liberation Boorloo have announced they’ll be part of a National Day of Action oto makr Trans Day of Visibility on 30th March.

They’ll be holding a rally in the Northbridge Piazza from 3pm.

- Advertisement -

“We are not a political football for the major parties to fight about at our expense, so we must take a stand and demand our voices be heard.” the group said announcing the event on social media.

Last year US President Joe Biden was criticised for recognising the day when it occurred at the same time as Easter.

The day was established in 2009 by transgender activist Rachel Crandall, and was created in response to the lack of recognition of transgender people in the LGBTQ+ community and media, especially in a positive light.

Unlike November’s Transgender Day of Remembrance which honors those lost to anti-transgender violence, TDOV focuses on celebrating living members of the transgender community and their contributions to society.

The day has grown in prominence over the years, with community events, educational initiatives, and social media campaigns taking place globally.

Get all the details of the Queer Liberation Boorloo event on their Facebook page.