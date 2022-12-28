Queer themed play ‘Omar and Dawn’ is being adapted for the screen

Queer themed play Omar and Dawn had an acclaimed run in Sydney in 2019, now it’s received funding to be adapted as a feature film.

The play is about Omar, a young gay Lebanese Australian, determined not to return to dangerous sex work and life on the streets, is given one last chance in foster care with an older woman, which challenges and changes their lives forever.

Created by Writer / Director James Elazzi it was staged at the Kings Cross Theatre in Sydney in 2019, now it’s to be developed as a feature film in the latest funding announcement from Screen Australia. It will be guided to the screen by producer Andrew Arbuthnot and Executive Producer Lisa Shaunessy.

The stage production starred Antony Makhlouf as Omar, and theatrical veteran Maggie Blinco as Dawn. Lex Marinos and Mansoor Noor rounded out the cast.

Writer James Elazzi has also received praise for his play Lady Tabouli. It was shortlisted for the 2021 Nick Enright Prize for Playwriting at the NSW Premier’s Literary Awards. His 2021 play Queen Fatima was shortlisted for the same award. The author’s Lebanese heritage is central to all his works.

His most recent play is Son of Byblos which was performed at the Belvoir St Theatre earlier this year. Elazzi is also getting high praise for the short film Yannis which will screen at Flickerfest in 2023. The film has racked up awards after screening at several overseas film festivals.

Shuanessy is also the producer behind While the Men Are Away, which is about to start filming under the direction of Western Australian Elissa Down, and the camp horror film Sissy that opened this year’s Revelation Perth International Film Festival.

Image by Robert Catto from the Sydney stage production by Apocalypse Theatre Company.

