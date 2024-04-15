Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Rafael Bonachela shares his creative journey

Culture

Rafael Bonachela, the Artistic Director of the Sydney Dance Company, shares his story on tonight’s episode of the ABC series Creative Types With Virginia Trioli.

The new six-part series sees award-winning journalist, broadcaster and unabashed arts fan Virginia Trioli explores the essence of creativity with some of Australia’s greatest artistic minds.

- Advertisement -

After meeting author Trent Dalton in the first episode, Trioli enters the world of choreography and dance with Bonachela.

The Spanish born dancer shares how his love of dance was sparked by the 1980 film Fame and the phenomenon of Michael Jackson’s Thriller video.

Virginia Trioli and Rafael Bonachela

When young Rafa announced his desire to become a dancer it caused a lot of conflict in his family, where his father was challenged by a son who did not embrace traditional Spanish masculinity.

Bonachela’s career began at the world-famous Rambert Dance Company, where he danced works by some of contemporary dance’s biggest names including Merce Cunningham, Twyla Tharp and Christopher Bruce.

His first forays into choreography however drew harsh reviews, they were so bad Bonachela considered looking for a new career.

But he had a breakthrough when he pushed the barriers and created a new work – Linear Remains. One person who noticed his creation was Australian singer Kylie Minogue, and not long after he was working alongside the singer creating intriguing moves for her live performances and videos.

In a revealing interview Bonachela shares his approach to dance, creativity and forging bold new works.

Creative Types With Virginia Trioli airs on ABCTV on Tuesday 16th April at 9.00pm.

Latest

News

Calls for government to talk with cross-bench to ensure LGBTIQA+ protections

0
Just.Equal Australia has called on the Albanese Government to...
News

Sydney Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel attacked during sermon

0
Shocking scenes have emerged from a Sydney church after...
History

On this Gay Day | ‘Connie and Carla’ made its debut

0
Comedy film Connie and Carla celebrates its 20th anniversary...
News

The making of Dr Kerryn Phelps

0
Some may know Dr Kerryn Phelps as a fierce independent member of parliament who fought for better treatment for asylum seekers.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Calls for government to talk with cross-bench to ensure LGBTIQA+ protections

0
Just.Equal Australia has called on the Albanese Government to...
News

Sydney Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel attacked during sermon

0
Shocking scenes have emerged from a Sydney church after...
History

On this Gay Day | ‘Connie and Carla’ made its debut

0
Comedy film Connie and Carla celebrates its 20th anniversary...
News

The making of Dr Kerryn Phelps

0
Some may know Dr Kerryn Phelps as a fierce independent member of parliament who fought for better treatment for asylum seekers.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | New music you should check out this week

0
It’s our music update, here’s five more tracks to...

Calls for government to talk with cross-bench to ensure LGBTIQA+ protections

Graeme Watson -
Just.Equal Australia has called on the Albanese Government to abandon attempts to work with the Opposition to prohibit LGBTQ+ discrimination by faith-based schools, and...
Read more

Sydney Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel attacked during sermon

Graeme Watson -
Shocking scenes have emerged from a Sydney church after a teenage boy allegedly stabbed Assyrian bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel as he was delivering a...
Read more

On this Gay Day | ‘Connie and Carla’ made its debut

OUTinPerth -
Comedy film Connie and Carla celebrates its 20th anniversary today. Released in 2004 the film was not a huge success at the box office, and...
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture