Rafael Bonachela shares his creative journey

Rafael Bonachela, the Artistic Director of the Sydney Dance Company, shares his story on tonight’s episode of the ABC series Creative Types With Virginia Trioli.

The new six-part series sees award-winning journalist, broadcaster and unabashed arts fan Virginia Trioli explores the essence of creativity with some of Australia’s greatest artistic minds.

After meeting author Trent Dalton in the first episode, Trioli enters the world of choreography and dance with Bonachela.

The Spanish born dancer shares how his love of dance was sparked by the 1980 film Fame and the phenomenon of Michael Jackson’s Thriller video.

Virginia Trioli and Rafael Bonachela

When young Rafa announced his desire to become a dancer it caused a lot of conflict in his family, where his father was challenged by a son who did not embrace traditional Spanish masculinity.

Bonachela’s career began at the world-famous Rambert Dance Company, where he danced works by some of contemporary dance’s biggest names including Merce Cunningham, Twyla Tharp and Christopher Bruce.

His first forays into choreography however drew harsh reviews, they were so bad Bonachela considered looking for a new career.

But he had a breakthrough when he pushed the barriers and created a new work – Linear Remains. One person who noticed his creation was Australian singer Kylie Minogue, and not long after he was working alongside the singer creating intriguing moves for her live performances and videos.

In a revealing interview Bonachela shares his approach to dance, creativity and forging bold new works.

Creative Types With Virginia Trioli airs on ABCTV on Tuesday 16th April at 9.00pm.