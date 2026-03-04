Rainbow Families strengthen national voice and regional connection

Rainbow Families of WA have proudly represented their community on one of the country’s biggest stages, while continuing to support families closer to home.

Rainbow Families Australia became a national organisation in August 2024 and, for the first time, had formal representation from across the country walking together in the 2026 Sydney Mardi Gras Parade.

With support from Qantas, flights were arranged for a number of families to attend, ensuring Western Australian families could be part of this historic moment.

Rainbow Families members at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Paul Hadfield-Jia, Board Secretary of Rainbow Families Australia, attended representing Western Australia and said it was a powerful moment.

“Seeing families from across Australia come together on such an iconic stage was incredibly powerful. It showed that rainbow families exist in every corner of the country, and that we are building a strong, visible and connected community.”

Closer to home, Rainbow Families of WA are continuing their commitment to regional communities, with a Fair Day stall at the recent 10th anniversary of Albany Pride.

Rainbow Families volunteers, Cheyne Robinson and Ash Marchant, connected with locals and visitors while sharing information and support for rainbow families. Scott Leary, Member for Albany, who voted for the recent ART reforms, also visited the stall to show his support.

Scott Leary MP drops by the Rainbow Families stand at Albany Pride.

“Representation matters just as much in regional WA as it does on a national stage,” Hadfield-Jia said. “We want every family to feel seen, supported and part of a wider community, no matter where they live.”

As Rainbow Families continues to grow, its focus remains clear: creating safe spaces, fostering connection and ensuring rainbow families across Western Australia and beyond are recognised and celebrated.