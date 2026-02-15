Rainbow Giving Australia announce 16 grant recipients

Fundraising organisation Rainbow Giving Australia have announced that $610,000 will be shared by 16 partners across Australia.

They’ve highlighted that a wide range of groups are beneficiaries from trans-led advocacy to First Nations community connection to intersex peer support. “these community-led organisations are doing the vital work that keeps rainbow folk safe, connected, and thriving.” the group said.

The fundraising efforts were made possible via the generosity of key partners the Snow Foundation, Pride Foundation Australia, Spencer Maurice, Brian M. Davis Charitable Foundation, Jeremy Tang from Humanitix, Jonathan Marchbank and community donors.

Eight organisations are being funded under the Amplify Pride Partner program that provides grants of up to $60,000 to support taking a systemic approach to strengthening LGBTQIA+ communities.

This will include $45,000 to Beyond Bricks & Bars to employee a dedicated transgender and gender-diverse prison outreach worker in Victoria. There’s $60,000 for the Forcibly Displaced People Network to assist LGBTIQA+ people in their cohort. While also being supported is Inclusive Rainbow Voices who advocate for people living with a disability.

Sydney’s Inner City Legal Service will be funded to work towards establishing a national framework of LGBTIQA+ legal service providers. InterAction for Health and Human Rights will be supported in their advocacy for people who are intersex, while Pride Cup will battle anti-transgender narratives in sport.

There’s also support for Rainbow Families Australia and the Trans Justice Project.

A series of smaller grants have also been delivered to Gender Expressive Faith, Kimberly Blak Pride, Language Justice Network, Magenta, New City Church, Outloud Inc, Rainbow Mob, and Sydney Queer Muslims.

See full details of all the grant partners.