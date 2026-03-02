Rainbow Refugees helped Julian find home and community in Perth

Grassroots support group Rainbow Refugees has been working to support LGBTIQA+ migrants and refugees to settle in Perth.

The service is working closely with the Forcibly Displaced People Network, Australia’s first LGBTIQA+ refugee-led organisation.

Julian is originally from Syria, and fled from Iraq to Australia in April 2025 with support from the United Nations and Rainbow Refugees.

We spoke to Julian about his journey to Perth, how Rainbow Refugees supported him to build strong foundations and what it means to connect with the LGBTIQA+ community.

“When I travelled from Syria to Iraq in 2021, I was living a reserved life as a homosexual person, and searching for a really good future to build.

“It was really a nightmare like Syria. It’s just not safe for our community at all. So I applied for the United Nations in Iraq, seeking the relief to be protected.

Julian says that his social media presence as a gay man and an artist made him a target, at times receiving threats on his life.

After receiving advice from the United Nations to head to Australia, Julian started the process to make his way to Perth. After just 10 months, Julian says he has found a warm, welcoming home.

After connecting with local LGBTIQA+ refugee and migrant support group Rainbow Refugees, Julian says he was fully supported to establish his new life here.

“They made me feel like I was already home before I came to Australia, because we’d been speaking for about two months before travelling here.

“I feel really safe, I feel really lovely and loved, and that makes it easier for me to actually set up here really well – have a job, focus on myself and have no fear.”

Julian welcomed to Perth Airport by Rainbow Refugees

Julian explains how free he feels to celebrate his sexuality and identity, speaking of the joy he found in the simple act of feeling safe to paint a rainbow on his face thanks to the support of Rainbow Refugees – who he calls his Aussie Family.

“To see how they are really social, how they really like to support each other, how they really love each other, it was totally new for me,” Julian said.

“It’s so dangerous in our country to do this. So when I came into Australia with all this love, it made me feel like I’m a totally new person.”

Aside from the much-needed emotional support, Julian also shared the practical ways Rainbow Refugees was able to help him embark on his new life.

“They saved my life. They really saved my life,” Julian said.

“[They helped me with] financial stuff for the house and helped me search for a job, search for a house.”

“They also took me to some really beautiful events at Connections and showed me some drag queens, because they know I love art and I love performance.”

“They do everything to make sure I’m okay, like teaching me about public transport. I’m like a new child so they teach me everything!”

Artwork by Julian

Julian was also overjoyed to be able to participate in PrideFEST celebrations last year, marching in the parade with the Rainbow Refugees crew.

“I really danced with so much energy that I twisted my ankle at first, because I was so excited.

“It was my first time to really act with freedom… I saw old people standing on the side of the road, looking at me when I had a solo dance in front of my group – I was really dancing from all of my feelings when I looked into people’s eyes. They are so proud of what I’m doing.

“It’s about art, love, support. I don’t know the people on the side of the road… they came to say we love you as you are.

“I was flying. Totally flying.”

Rainbow Refugees are holding two fundraising events this March. Join a screening of Plainclothes at Telethon Community Cinemas on Wed, 4 March and head to a special Small Home Tour and hear from the architect on Sun, 8 March.

You can connect with Rainbow Refugees on Facebook.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.org.au / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au