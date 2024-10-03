Raine Square will be filled with rainbows and glitter this PrideFEST

Raine Square in the centre of Perth will be filled with Pride celebrations this November.
Raine Square is set to transform into a vibrant hub of pride and unity this November, creating a space where everyone can come together, have fun, and feel accepted as their true selves.
Returning with the month-long celebration for a second year, Raine Square is doubling down on the theme of “Our Future… Get Loud, Get Proud!” alongside Pride WA’s theme “Together, Go West” which takes inspiration from the 1979 song ‘Go West’ by the Village People.
Both themes are reflected in what promises to be an impressive line-up of events happening across Raine Square during PrideFEST.
From vibrant fashion shows to glamorous film screenings, engaging workshops, stories from local writers and panel discussions, the extensive line-up embraces the spirit of Pride and togetherness.
Some highlights from the month-long celebration will include STRUT RAINEbow Runway, a fashion show featuring WA top designers, RAINEbow Drag Bingo with the fabulous Drag performer Dean Misdale, glamorous screenings of new and iconic LGBTQIA+ films at Palace Cinema
Plus there’s VIP Fashion Fri-YAY – an exclusively curated event showcasing limited-edition PrideFEST collections from local, national and international designers.
PrideFEST at Raine Square runs from Monday 4 November – Wednesday 27 November 2024
Full events list
STRUT RAINEbow Runway
Raine Lane / Plaza
16 November | 2pm
Free
A high-energy celebration of individuality and diversity, watch local artists, designers and inclusive models STRUT along the RAINEbow Runway, featuring Artwear, Alf the Label, Empire Rose, Cabinet Noir, Fashion Annex, House of Wings, Kirrikin, Showgirls Crown and Paul Carroll and plenty more.
Expect a breathtaking fusion of high fashion and bold expression as our designers unveil their latest collections, pushing the boundaries of style and embracing the spirit of inclusivity. From avant-garde to wearable art, this show promises to be a visual feast that will leave you inspired and empowered.
SLAY Fashion
Activation Space (T.12)
4 – 27 November | 9.30am – 5pm
Free
Discover a curated collection of limited edition and Pride-themed apparel by local designers and artists at SLAY. From stunning apparel and accessories to innovative designs, there’s something for everyone. Immerse yourself in the world of WA fashion, support local talent, and find your new favourite pieces. Don’t miss this chance to own a piece of Perth’s creative scene!
RAINEbow Drag Bingo
Bankwest Place Magazine
6 & 27 November | 3.30pm – 5.30pm
Free – Booking required
Get ready for amazing prizes, performances, tunes and lighting up the dancefloor at BALLS UP Drag Bingo! The one will have you gasping with their naughty jokes and hilarious banter as they roll the bingo numbers out one by one.
RAINEbow Beats
Raine Square
5, 12, 19 & 26 November | 11.30am – 1.30pm
Free
Enjoy Pride Anthems during your lunch hour with the fabulous DJ Her Highness at the pop-up DJ booth, found at various locations around Raine Square.
LGBTQIA+ Panel Discussion
Spaces, The Wentworth, L2 East
14 November | 10.30am – 11.30am
Free – Booking required
Head down or tune in for Navigating Challenges and Celebrating Triumphs: LGBTQ+ Voices, covering
topics such as discrimination, mental health, workplace equality, family acceptance, legal issues, and
personal success.
Pride @ Palace
Palace Cinemas
12 – 21 November | 6.30pm – 9pm
Ticketed
Lights, camera, sparkle! PrideFEST Film Festival brings you iconic flicks like Priscilla: Queen of the
Desert, Burlesque, and more, with drag queens, drinks, and tunes to keep the party going at every
screening.
Flawless Workshop
Lip Lab
13 & 20 November | 11am – 12pm
Free – Booking required
Master flawless glam on the go with Lip Lab’s quick glam workshop! Learn practical tips and techniques to perfect your PrideFEST look or everyday style with confidence.
VIP Fashion Fri-YAY
Cabinet Noir
8 – 20 November | 6pm – 8pm
Ticketed
Sip, View, Shop, Mingle! Discover the exclusive PRIDEFest collection from renowned national and
international designers, and rub shoulders with WA’s fashion elite and influencers.
SHADE done right! Workshop
Lip Lab
22 November | 6pm – 7pm
Free – Booking required
Calling all beauty enthusiasts and makeup lovers! Dive into Lip Lab’s SHADE Done Right! and discover how to create your own unique lipstick shade with expert tools and guidance.
Together, Go West Short Story Machine
4 – 27 November
Free
Go West through stories from local writers this Pride Fest! Read Stories from Writing WA, Night Parrot Press and the Community Arts Network. The Short Story interactive machine will dispense stories at random with a press of the button