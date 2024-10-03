Raine Square will be filled with rainbows and glitter this PrideFEST

Raine Square in the centre of Perth will be filled with Pride celebrations this November.



Raine Square is set to transform into a vibrant hub of pride and unity this November, creating a space where everyone can come together, have fun, and feel accepted as their true selves.

Returning with the month-long celebration for a second year, Raine Square is doubling down on the theme of “Our Future… Get Loud, Get Proud!” alongside Pride WA’s theme “Together, Go West” which takes inspiration from the 1979 song ‘Go West’ by the Village People.

- Advertisement -

Both themes are reflected in what promises to be an impressive line-up of events happening across Raine Square during PrideFEST.

From vibrant fashion shows to glamorous film screenings, engaging workshops, stories from local writers and panel discussions, the extensive line-up embraces the spirit of Pride and togetherness.

Some highlights from the month-long celebration will include STRUT RAINEbow Runway, a fashion show featuring WA top designers, RAINEbow Drag Bingo with the fabulous Drag performer Dean Misdale, glamorous screenings of new and iconic LGBTQIA+ films at Palace Cinema

Plus there’s VIP Fashion Fri-YAY – an exclusively curated event showcasing limited-edition PrideFEST collections from local, national and international designers.

PrideFEST at Raine Square runs from Monday 4 November – Wednesday 27 November 2024

Full events list

STRUT RAINEbow Runway

Raine Lane / Plaza

16 November | 2pm

Free



A high-energy celebration of individuality and diversity, watch local artists, designers and inclusive models STRUT along the RAINEbow Runway, featuring Artwear, Alf the Label, Empire Rose, Cabinet Noir, Fashion Annex, House of Wings, Kirrikin, Showgirls Crown and Paul Carroll and plenty more.



Expect a breathtaking fusion of high fashion and bold expression as our designers unveil their latest collections, pushing the boundaries of style and embracing the spirit of inclusivity. From avant-garde to wearable art, this show promises to be a visual feast that will leave you inspired and empowered.



SLAY Fashion

Activation Space (T.12)

4 – 27 November | 9.30am – 5pm

Free



Discover a curated collection of limited edition and Pride-themed apparel by local designers and artists at SLAY. From stunning apparel and accessories to innovative designs, there’s something for everyone. Immerse yourself in the world of WA fashion, support local talent, and find your new favourite pieces. Don’t miss this chance to own a piece of Perth’s creative scene!



RAINEbow Drag Bingo

Bankwest Place Magazine

6 & 27 November | 3.30pm – 5.30pm

Free – Booking required



Get ready for amazing prizes, performances, tunes and lighting up the dancefloor at BALLS UP Drag Bingo! The one will have you gasping with their naughty jokes and hilarious banter as they roll the bingo numbers out one by one.



RAINEbow Beats

Raine Square

5, 12, 19 & 26 November | 11.30am – 1.30pm

Free



Enjoy Pride Anthems during your lunch hour with the fabulous DJ Her Highness at the pop-up DJ booth, found at various locations around Raine Square.



LGBTQIA+ Panel Discussion

Spaces, The Wentworth, L2 East

14 November | 10.30am – 11.30am

Free – Booking required



Head down or tune in for Navigating Challenges and Celebrating Triumphs: LGBTQ+ Voices, covering

topics such as discrimination, mental health, workplace equality, family acceptance, legal issues, and

personal success.



Pride @ Palace

Palace Cinemas

12 – 21 November | 6.30pm – 9pm

Ticketed



Lights, camera, sparkle! PrideFEST Film Festival brings you iconic flicks like Priscilla: Queen of the

Desert, Burlesque, and more, with drag queens, drinks, and tunes to keep the party going at every

screening.



Flawless Workshop

Lip Lab

13 & 20 November | 11am – 12pm

Free – Booking required



Master flawless glam on the go with Lip Lab’s quick glam workshop! Learn practical tips and techniques to perfect your PrideFEST look or everyday style with confidence.



VIP Fashion Fri-YAY

Cabinet Noir

8 – 20 November | 6pm – 8pm

Ticketed



Sip, View, Shop, Mingle! Discover the exclusive PRIDEFest collection from renowned national and

international designers, and rub shoulders with WA’s fashion elite and influencers.



SHADE done right! Workshop

Lip Lab

22 November | 6pm – 7pm

Free – Booking required



Calling all beauty enthusiasts and makeup lovers! Dive into Lip Lab’s SHADE Done Right! and discover how to create your own unique lipstick shade with expert tools and guidance.



Together, Go West Short Story Machine

4 – 27 November

Free



Go West through stories from local writers this Pride Fest! Read Stories from Writing WA, Night Parrot Press and the Community Arts Network. The Short Story interactive machine will dispense stories at random with a press of the button