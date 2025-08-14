Rakali: Native water rat voted as Australia’s Most Underrated Animal

After tens of thousands of votes, countless astonishing facts and passionate discussions on ABC Radio National, Australia has spoken – the rakali has been crowned Australia’s Most Underrated Native Animal during a special live broadcast for National Science Week.

As part of Science Week 2025, ABC Radio National invited audiences to champion the lesser-known heroes of Australia’s ecosystems – the weird, the wonderful, and the wildly underappreciated.

But it was the rakali, with its bristling whiskers, webbed hind feet and hardy survival skills – including the ability to eat cane toads – that captured the hearts and imaginations of voters across the country.

The rakali, whose name comes from the Ngarrindjeri people of the lower Murray region in South Australia, is found throughout many parts of the country, from the northern NT, throughout Queensland and the eastern seaboard to Tasmania, as well as in south-west WA.

Dr Ann Jones, host of Radio National’s What the Duck?! podcast, says: “The rakali is the quintessential underrated Australian animal – it’s wide-spread but secretive, it’s fluffy but a kick-arse fighter, it surprises and delights observers and its very presence repels introduced black rats out of its territory. It can travel great distances over land, but swims better than Kieren Perkins (sorry Kieren). The Rakali is worthy of this crown. It is more than a rat – it is the Ruler of ALL the Rats.”

The rakali gathered more than 20% of all the votes cast and beat nine other fascinating finalists, including the giant cuttlefish, dugong, turtle frog, and palm cockatoo. The whole list, and vibrant debate, brought attention to the lesser-known species that play vital roles in Australia’s ecosystems and face unique conservation challenges.

Notable Australians got behind their favourites, including Annabel Crabb (cuttlefish), Zan Rowe (palm cockatoo), Yumi Stynes (turtle frog), singer Jessica Mauboy (velvet worm) and astronaut Katherine Bennell-Pegg (cuttlefish).

G Flip, remarkably, voiced their support for the adorable turtle frog, despite its rival the palm cockatoo being notable for its own drumming prowess.

The campaign sparked a wave of support with more than 65,000 votes submitted. Across ABC Radio National’s text line and social media, fans shared their reasons for voting and sightings of the contenders.

The rakali’s victory highlights the growing public interest in biodiversity and the importance of conservation for all species – including those which are often overshadowed by our more charismatic and famous animals.

To learn more about the rakali and the other finalists, visit the ABC website, listen to What the Duck?! or watch the social media videos about all 10 animals.

Source: Media release