Rebel Wilson sued for defamation by trio of film producers

Culture

Actor Rebel Wilson is being sued for defamation after she accused three film producers of embezzlement and inappropriate behaviour.

Wilson made the accusation on her Instagram account earlier this week when she commented about the musical film The Deb.

“This dates back to October of last year, where I discovered bad behaviour by these business partners,” Wilson said in a video post.

Wilson outlined that the producers had rejected an offer for the film to have its premiere as the closing night of the Toronto Film Festival, suggesting that it was a decision that stemmed from an earlier falling out.

The Deb is Wilson’s debut as a director. She said producers Amanda Ghost, Vince Holden and Gregor Cameron has acted inappropriately towards one of the actors on the film, before accusing them of embezzlement as well.

“Since I reported that behaviour I’ve been met with absolute viciousness and retaliatory behaviour.” Wilson said, suggesting that the producers had threatened to bury the film and possibly never release it.

Wilson said the behaviour of the producer’s was “vile and disgusting.”

Rebel Wilson at the Second Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. October 15, 2022. Picture: Paul Smith-Featureflash (Shutterstock)

The producers have denied the accusation and filed a lawsuit against Wilson in a Californian court.

The filing accuses Wilson of sharing a “defamatory tale” and describes her as having a “history of fabricating false and malicious lies to hider her own lack of professionalism and advance her own self-interest”.

Film industry publication Variety has reported on the details of the lawsuit revealing that producers have described Wilson as disappearing from the set for hours at a time and threatening them with “exposure” to her millions of followers on social media.

Representatives for Rebel Wilson declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Boy Geoge voices his support for Amanda Ghost

Musician Boy George has shared his thoughts on the dispute, voicing his support for producer Amanda Ghost and her husband Gregor Cameron.

The Culture Club singer posted a video to Instagram saying the accusations from Wilson we “outrageous and painfully untrue.”

Boy George said he’d known Ghost since she worked in nightclubs as a teenager and since then she’d gone on to have an impressive career.

Ghost began her career in music as a performer releasing several albums in the early 2000s. While didn’t set the charts on fire as a singer, she found huge success as a songwriter. She wrote hits for Daniel Benningfield, Shakira, Beyonce, John Legend and Prodigy. Along the way she’s recorded with Boy George on a few occasions too.

James Blunt’s Your Beautiful was co-written by Ghost, Tattoo by Jordin Sparks was another of her compositions, as was Shakira’s Beautiful Liar.

She became the President of Epic Records before going on to work at the Universal Music Group. She was the Executive Producer of The Scissor Sister’s Magic Hour album.

In recent year’s she moved into film production serving as Executive Producer on the 2023 film Tetris, and Rebecca Miller’s film She Came To Me which starred Anne Hathaway, Peter Dinklage and Marisa Tomei.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

