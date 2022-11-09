Rebel Wilson welcomes her first child: “She’s a Beautiful miracle”

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Actor Rebel Wilson has shared that she’s become a mother following the birth of her daughter.

The actor recently hosed down rumours that she’d become engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma, but Rebel did have some big news to share- the birth of her first child.

Posting to her Instagram account Rebel shared her baby news.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate.”

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.” Wilson said.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.