Reports Liberal senators clashed over gender dysphoria

Liberal senators Alex Antic and Maria Kovacic reportedly clashed during a party room meeting last week over the issue of gender dysphoria.

South Australian senator Alex Antic is a longtime campaigner against transgender rights and has pushed for inquiries into how the medical establishment provides healthcare to people who are transgender.

Sky News political reporter Andrew Clennell reported that the senators had a vocal disagreement at a party room meeting this week.

South Australia’s Alex Antic and New South Wales’ Maria Kovacic

Senator Kovacic declined to comment on the reports, but it’s been suggested she raised concern about the incident to the party leadership.

Senator Antic did release a comment saying he was sure nobody would be interested in a story about the machinations of the party room discussions.

Clennell said the senator’s disagreement related to how to launch an inquiry into transgender health care, saying Antic was in favour of teaming up with Pauline Hanson’s One Nation for a Senate Inquiry, while Kovacic preferred a less political approach via an independent medical inquiry or a Joint Select Committee.