Researcher Kawango Agot remembered for contribution to global fight against HIV

The International AIDS Society (IAS) had paid tribute to the life and work of Kawango Agot, a distinguished Kenyan scholar, dedicated HIV prevention researcher and valued IAS member.

Dr Agot passed away on 17 August 2024 after unexpectedly collapsing.

“Kawango Agot made invaluable contributions to many IAS Science and AIDS Conferences, including being a track member at AIDS 2024, the 25th International AIDS Conference,” IAS President Beatriz Grinsztejn said.

“We will miss her expertise, guidance and commitment not just at our conferences but in the global HIV response. She made a profound difference in people’s lives.”

With almost 60 research studies over more than 20 years, Dr Agot’s work is credited with significantly shaping HIV prevention policies in Kenya and beyond. She was the founder, Director and CEO of the public health NGO, the Impact Research and Development Organization.

The researcher obtained her PhD and MPH from the University of Washington, Seattle.

Dr Agot implemented multiple HIV prevention programmes with adolescents and young people. Among other things, she founded the Nyanza Initiative for Girls’ Education and Empowerment, which raises funds to return girls to school after dropping out due to pregnancy, early marriage or female genital mutilation.

She also founded Reducing HIV in Adolescents and Youth (RHAY), a movement to mentor young people in HIV research, make their voices heard in conferences on reproductive health, and promote their economic inclusion.

Speaking to local media Dr Sam Okuro of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University termed the unexpected death of Professor Agot as a significant loss to the research community.

“Professor Agot was a distinguished researcher whose work focused on HIV transmission and the impact of male circumcision on reducing HIV infection rates,” he said.