Say goodbye to 2021 with cabaret superstar Reuben Kaye at The Rechabite

Cabaret superstar Reuben Kaye is back on the west coast once again with two special shows to farewell 2021.

Bringing two shows to The Rechabite, The Butch Is Back and a New Year’s Eve extravaganza, The Kaye Hole.

This is your only chance to experience Reuben Kaye’s acid wit and outrageous energy in Perth after slaying Fringe World Festival earlier this year.

OUTinPerth gave Reuben’s self-titled extravaganza five stars back in January, lauding the star as a singular sensation.

“Kaye ticks every box one would expect from a cabaret show with a swipe of his bold, red lipstick,” Leigh Andrew Hill wrote.

“Mighty storytelling, soaring vocals, glittering costumes, a silver tongue combined in one unapologetically fierce and exquisitely queer package.”

Reuben’s NYE spectacular also features some incredible local queer talent including Joel Davis, Karl Kayoss, Matthew Pope, Flynn V, Ruby Jewelz, Danisa Snake, Jamilla and more.

Catch The Butch Is Back at The Rechabite on December 29 and 30, and fall into The Kaye Hole on New Year’s Eve. For tickets and more info head to therechabite.com.au or Megatix.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.