Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Revealed: Art market and exhibition shines spotlight on Aboriginal artists

Culture

Western Australia’s largest Aboriginal art market and exhibition returns to Boorloo this April.

Presented by the Aboriginal Art Centre Hub Western Australia (AACHWA), Revealed is brought to life in partnership with Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) and WA Museum Boola Bardip.

- Advertisement -

The Revealed Aboriginal Art Market will be held in the open-air within the surrounds of WA Museum Boola Bardip, providing a unique opportunity to meet with artists face-to-face, hear their stories and learn about culture.

At nearby PICA, the Revealed exhibition showcases an extensive selection of new and emerging Aboriginal art from across the state.

The eight-week exhibition provides a vital platform for Aboriginal artists, many who live in regional and remote communities on Country, to share their talent and culture with a wider audience.

Artist Julianne Wade (left), Revealed Aboriginal Art Market 2025, photo: Jessica Russell

Revealed celebrates the incredible diversity and richness of Aboriginal art and cultures across the state – where traditional practices and contemporary life coexist,” says AACHWA CEO, Chad Creighton.
 
“As WA’s largest Aboriginal art showcase, we continue to forge new pathways that provide opportunity and income for artists and their communities.
 
“While primarily an art market and exhibition for the general public, the Revealed program also offers professional development opportunities, workshops and talks that equip artists and art centres with the tools to generate direct income through their work.
 
“As Revealed returns to the heart of Perth city’s Cultural Centre, we are reminded that the roots of the state’s visual culture lie with Aboriginal communities.”

Revealed Art Market will be held on Saturday, 18 April at WA Museum Boola Bardip. Revealed exhibition will open on Friday, 17 April at PICA. For more, head to revealed.org.au

Latest

Community

Albany Pride’s shining light brings hope of a bright future

0
While Albany celebrates Pride in style, Kevin Blythe keeps watch and quietly shows his support.
Culture

‘All About Ella’ celebrates the music of Ella Fitzgerald

0
Songstress Catherine Summers is celebrating the incredible career and talent of the fabulous Ella Fitzgerald.
News

Victorians urged to come forward if they have been victims of gay bashings

0
Thorne Harbour Health is urging people to share their experiences with an upcoming parliamentary inquiry.
History

On This Gay Day | In 2012 local activist Isabelle Lake passed away

0
Isabelle Lake is remembered for her activism in the LGBTIQA+ community.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Albany Pride’s shining light brings hope of a bright future

0
While Albany celebrates Pride in style, Kevin Blythe keeps watch and quietly shows his support.
Culture

‘All About Ella’ celebrates the music of Ella Fitzgerald

0
Songstress Catherine Summers is celebrating the incredible career and talent of the fabulous Ella Fitzgerald.
News

Victorians urged to come forward if they have been victims of gay bashings

0
Thorne Harbour Health is urging people to share their experiences with an upcoming parliamentary inquiry.
History

On This Gay Day | In 2012 local activist Isabelle Lake passed away

0
Isabelle Lake is remembered for her activism in the LGBTIQA+ community.
Culture

John Waters and Ariana Grande join ‘American Horror Story’ cast

0
The iconic filmmaker behind Pink Flamingos and Serial Mom is set to join the next season of American Horror Story.

Albany Pride’s shining light brings hope of a bright future

Graeme Watson -
While Albany celebrates Pride in style, Kevin Blythe keeps watch and quietly shows his support.
Read more

‘All About Ella’ celebrates the music of Ella Fitzgerald

OUTinPerth -
Songstress Catherine Summers is celebrating the incredible career and talent of the fabulous Ella Fitzgerald.
Read more

Victorians urged to come forward if they have been victims of gay bashings

Graeme Watson -
Thorne Harbour Health is urging people to share their experiences with an upcoming parliamentary inquiry.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture