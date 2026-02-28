Revealed: Art market and exhibition shines spotlight on Aboriginal artists

Western Australia’s largest Aboriginal art market and exhibition returns to Boorloo this April.

Presented by the Aboriginal Art Centre Hub Western Australia (AACHWA), Revealed is brought to life in partnership with Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) and WA Museum Boola Bardip.

The Revealed Aboriginal Art Market will be held in the open-air within the surrounds of WA Museum Boola Bardip, providing a unique opportunity to meet with artists face-to-face, hear their stories and learn about culture.

At nearby PICA, the Revealed exhibition showcases an extensive selection of new and emerging Aboriginal art from across the state.

The eight-week exhibition provides a vital platform for Aboriginal artists, many who live in regional and remote communities on Country, to share their talent and culture with a wider audience.

Artist Julianne Wade (left), Revealed Aboriginal Art Market 2025, photo: Jessica Russell



“Revealed celebrates the incredible diversity and richness of Aboriginal art and cultures across the state – where traditional practices and contemporary life coexist,” says AACHWA CEO, Chad Creighton.



“As WA’s largest Aboriginal art showcase, we continue to forge new pathways that provide opportunity and income for artists and their communities.



“While primarily an art market and exhibition for the general public, the Revealed program also offers professional development opportunities, workshops and talks that equip artists and art centres with the tools to generate direct income through their work.



“As Revealed returns to the heart of Perth city’s Cultural Centre, we are reminded that the roots of the state’s visual culture lie with Aboriginal communities.”

Revealed Art Market will be held on Saturday, 18 April at WA Museum Boola Bardip. Revealed exhibition will open on Friday, 17 April at PICA. For more, head to revealed.org.au