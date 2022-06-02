Revelation Film Fest celebrates 25 years with spectacular program

Bringing 25 years of the best local, Australian and international cinema, Revelation Film Festival is ready to celebrate their silver jubilee.

Announcing their full program today, Rev will be bringing a massive 26 feature films, 16 documentaries and over 50 short films to WA screens this July.

Festival Director Richard Sowada says Rev has become an international leader in cinema.

“So few, if any, have the richness of program as Rev from live performance, moving image art, commissioning and producing films, our own streaming service (Revstream.com.au) and the outstanding films themselves,” Sowada says.

“It’s humbling and greatly rewarding to have such a positive impact on the WA screen sector and wider community.”

Features in the full program include entries from Rotterdam, Berlin, SXSW, Venice and Locarno Film Festival, with offerings such as deadpan comedy Flux Gourmet, queer punk Bruce LaBruce’s Saint-Narcisse, and the legendary Paul Morrisey’s Flesh For Frankenstein.

Audiences can also enjoy a snapshot of modern American life from USA Revelation with psychological drama The Humans, jazz musical Paris Is In Harlem and Watergate drama 18 1/2.

Of course, Rev will also be bringing together the best Aussie flicks as well. Sexually-charged queer drama Lonesome, existential comedy The Lonely Spirits Variety Hour and people with disability-led documentary Shadow are all featured in the program.

If you’re looking for documentaries, indulge your inner voyeur with Raw! Uncut! Video! – a look into the rise and fall of a homegrown gay porn studio – or the madcap romp of a tale that was the life of NYC artist Edward Brezinski in Make Me Famous. Music fans can also soak up Sirens, a rowdy rock-doco about an all-female thrash band from Lebanon, and In The Court of King Crimson, a dark, comedic look at the history of the rock legends.

Locally created content will be celebrated with the popular Westralia Day at The Backlot on Saturday 9 July and the Festival’s Industrial Revelations programme of panels, discussions and workshops will take place both in-person and online.

Experimental short films, a selection which explores the complexities of the human condition, space, place and nature and includes found footage and technical exploration techniques as well as some of the best gothic and horror short films of the year – all take centre stage in the rich programme of short film content on display throughout the Festival.

The Festival closes with a celebration of WA’s talented local emerging filmmakers with Get Your Shorts On! and City of Vincent Films on Sunday 17 July.

As previously announced, the festival will open with Sissy, a devilishly clever Aussie horror which recently wowed audiences at SXSW. A fun rollercoaster ride of a slasher flick, Sissy sees an influencer encounter her childhood tormentor on a hen’s weekend and claims “revenge is a dish best shared on Instagram.”

Revelation Film Festival runs from July 7 – 17. Check out the spectacular full program at revelationfilmfest.org

