Leigh Andrew Hill
Revelation Film Festival reveals exciting 2024 program

Culture

The much-loved Revelation Perth International Film Festival is back this July, celebrating its 27th year of bringing the best, cutting-edge cinema together in Perth.

The 2024 festival will present more than 30 feature films and documentaries, plus more than 80 short films and special events across the WA Museum Boola Bardip, the State Library of WA, Scitech and the Perth Library.

“We’re so pleased with the calibre of this year’s program,” says Revelation Film Festival Director Richard Sowada.

“It’s a bumper year for local films of all shapes and sizes and we’re backing the creatives behind them with our biggest professional development program to date.”

“There’s an undeniable momentum driving this year’s program and we can’t wait to experience it with audiences.”

International features among this year’s program include the latest from Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos, Kinds of Kindness, a Looney Tunes inspired slapstick comedy Hundreds of Beavers, a Belgian dark comedy revolving around dogs, Life’s A Bitch and The Visitor from the legendary queer director Bruce La Bruce.

The Visitor

From Australian creators, you can catch the stylish psychological drama Birdeater, the surreal black and white Stubbornly Here and part-mockumentary, part-experimental film The Lies We Tell Ourselves.

The Lies We Tell Ourselves

Music and art lovers have no shortage of offerings among Rev’s documentary selections, with The Man I Left Behind sharing the story of Canadian photojournalist Larry Towell, and Blak Douglas Vs The Commonwealth exploring the titular artist’s connection to creativity, family, culture and identity. Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound follows the journey of Scottish post-rock icons Mogwai, and I Should Have Been Dead Years Ago delves into the life and art of Stuart Gray (AKA Stu Spasm).

Blak Douglas Vs The Commonwealth

Revelation is also offering a stellar collaboration with WA Museum Boola Bardip, screening timeless out-of-this-world classics in conjunction with the To The Moon exhibition, and welcoming the return of the International Family Animation Explosion, a curated collection of family-friendly international short animations at the State Library of WA.

As always, the festival will close with their annual celebration of local emerging filmmakers with Get Your Shorts On!, which includes the City of Vincent Film Project and Life in Pictures.

Revelation Perth International Film Festival runs from 3 – 14 July 2024. See the full program at revelationfilmfest.org

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

