Review | Anna Piper Scott: None Of That Queer Stuff

Anna Piper Scott: None of That Queer Stuff| The Gold Digger| Until 18th February | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Anna Piper Scott is one of Australia’s great undiscovered talents. A comedian who delivers a show that is intimate, hilarious, challenging, revealing, and current.

Self-described as a polyamorous autistic ADHD trans lesbian, she’s got a lot to say, and this hour-long journey into her world will encourage you to look at life in a different way as you walk a mile in her Doc Martens.

It’s an action-packed tale of what it’s like to be dating multiple people who are dating someone else, and when you’re a transgender woman dating people of different genders and gender journeys, what labels work for your own sexuality? You’ll quickly realise that the show’s title is a deception – it’s all of that queer stuff and double helpings.

It’s laughs from start to finish, there a fascinating history lesson or two, a bundle of laughs and a wonderful mix of self-referential and observational comedy. This is a show that deserves to have a full house every night.

Once again Anna Piper Scott mines comedy gold from working out who you are, who other people are, and what do we all need from each other.

With Fringe World heading into its final weekend, it’s like Vanessa William’s sang, “Sometimes the snow comes down in June, Sometimes the sun goes ’round the moon… something something something…. Oh Fringe World, Just when I thought our chance had passed, you go and save the best for last.”

See Anna Piper Scott: None of That Queer Stuff until 18th of February. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

