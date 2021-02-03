Review | ‘Hold Close’ is a magical journey for the senses

Hold Close | State Theatre Centre of WA | Season Ended | ★ ★ ★ ★

Inspired by Ingrid Tan’s 2009 digital artwork and graphic comic novel which became an online viral sensation of the same name; Hold Close.

Hold Close is otherworldly, a space filled with forest creatures, where elves and fairies delight. Be part of a journey of two unlikely characters finding friendship through their odyssey.

An expressive contemporary circus theatre, exploring opposites, two primal and opposing elements; fire and water. Stirring emotions of sadness, joy, pain, love, suffering, regret, pleasure; through the performance.

Hold Close is an aural and visual feast for the audience. Combining fearless aerial circus, movement, dance, sound and lighting with compelling graphic storytelling.

From the winners of the 2020 Fringe World Circus Award, for the circus aerial work Aria. Hold Close in 2021 is presented with beauty, intensity and grace by West Australian Circus company Kinetica.

Established in 2012, Kinetica continues to collaborate with local artists, creating and delivering; captivating impressive circus theatre shows.

Hold Close is a memorable circus theatre work. The audience is gifted an enchanting journey of choreographed movement, dance, exceptional use of sound and lighting with aerial and physical triumphs along the way. From beginning to end; Hold Close is a magical journey for the senses.

Hold Close has wrapped its season, but look out for Kinetica Circus for similar events. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

Guy Gomeze is an artist, arts worker, photographer, writer, and occasional curator, they have worked in the arts for 25 years between the east coast and west coast of Australia.

