Review | Karl Kayoss and friends get fabulously ‘Filthy’

Filthy | De Parel | Feb 14 & 15 | ★ ★ ★ ★ ½

Filthy left the audience blissfully satisfied on the edge of their seats craving more seduction. A cabaret mix of acrobatics, drag, dance, pole dancing, comedy, circus skills, live vocals and music. Filthy is a brand new show presented by Karl Kayoss.

Veronica Jean Jones aka VJJ or VJ if ya nasty, hosted the night and lashed the audience with their filthy tongue; delivering obscene seduction.

Blue Phoenix aka Chris Talbot performance hypnotised with their sublime skills. A beautiful specimen taking the audience on a ride with their pole dancing act. Blue Phoenix started their unique pole dancing style in early 2012 and has enthralled and excited audiences since.

BarbieQ, drag diva extraordinaire, with the biggest amount of red hair is dedicated to their craft. Performing to a little bit of Prince, mashed up with the filthy lines of a sex tape and Madonnas erotica.

Scarlet Adams performed to a dirty remake of the song version by Oleta Adams’ Get Here. A beautiful love song turned upside down; my ears will never be the same again.

Scarlet’s Queen Elizabeth act in a body transformation suit with sagging tits, is drag bawdiness. I’m sure Tony Abbott’s voice made an indecent appearance in the musical mashup.

Changing the lyrics of the song Get Here from yearning love ballad to a foul-mouthed remake; and not so subtly. “I don’t care you can f**k me, f**k me when you can”. Scarlet’s performance was reminiscent of Perth’s famous 90s and early noughties Drag Queen Lizzie Chirpsworth; with similar comedic style.

Cougar Morrison sings live, accompanied on keyboard by David Gray. Cougar does a rendition of Pretty Legs and Great Big Knockers as made famous by Bette Midler; keeping the audience desiring more.

Cougar is noteworthy for their live vocal performance, selling queer experience and queer culture to a wider audience; straights adore Cougar. Their onstage character for Filthy is an endearingly psychotic cocktail of diva and sociopath, “proof that you can actually roll a turd in glitter”; Cougar shares A little bit of divinity on the night.

Jordan Ashton is a hunk, a hunk of burning love, performing acrobatics and giving hunk realness. The audience is enthralled by Ashton’s physical presence and strength with their hand-balance act; driving the audience wild and wet.

Karl Kayoss has a stage presence generating an intense reaction from the audience. Kayoss is one person with three or more lives, insanely talented performer of sexy cabaret and circus acrobatics.

Kayoss presents and performed in Filthy, and will present and perform many other shows during the Fringe season, including, Caged, Kings Of Boylesque and Sinsuality: Love.

Catch as many shows as possible, they will give pleasure to the eyes, mind, ears and heart; with seduction that can be only experienced behind closed doors.

See Filthy for two more shows on Friday 14th & Saturday 15th February.

Guy Gomeze is an artist, arts worker, photographer, writer, and occasional curator, they have worked in the arts for 25 years between the east coast and west coast of Australia.

