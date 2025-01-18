Review | ‘Lassu’ is filled with thrills, comedy and a party vibe

Lassu | Taylor Reserve, Victoria Park | Until 16 Feb | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Fringe World 2025 is underway and their hundreds of shows opening this weekend across the city. For our first Fringe experience of the year, we headed to the southside of the river for Lassu.

Just over the causeway on the south band of the Swan the Lassu crew have set up home in a giant circus tent on the south side of the Swan. This is one of the big shows at Fringe this year, an impressive display of circus skills, song, dancing, comedy and clowning.

Set to a disco and pop soundtrack this country themed show takes us to a legendary venue of the future, a thousand years from now, the world of Lassu.

It’s described as a Cosmic Cabaret Saloon perched on the galaxy’s edge, where space cowboys, alien drifters, and the legendary Rodeo Sisters dazzle with out-of-this-world acts. We’re taken on a journey by Rodeo Clown Rusty as he takes us on a journey through the club’s golden days.

The talented cast present a mix of singers, dancers, acrobats, strongmen and clowns led us on a journey that had us holding our breath, shrieking with laughter and wondering if our eyebrows had just been singed.

From fire breathing, to walking a tightrope, knife-throwing, to flying high above the audience, this show was jammed packed with action. There’s also a lot of good-natured clowning around that created a great balance between awe and guffaws.

If you’ve been to a lot of Fringe World shows over the years you can be left feeling that you’ve seen it all before. But this show seemed fresh and innovative, and featured some skills and tricks that I hadn’t encountered before – and I’ve been to hundreds of these types of shows.

The work is tight, quickly moving from one act to another seamlessly, and it’s all tied together through an entertaining narrative. There’s a fifteen-minute interval in the middle, which allows you to refresh your drinks, before returning to the hot and spicy action.

See Lassu at Fringe World until 16th February, tickets are on sale now.

