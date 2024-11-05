Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Review | ‘The Moogai’ exposes horror of intergenerational trauma

Culture

The Moogai | Dir: Jon Bell | M | ★ ★ ★ ★

Based on his award-winning short of the same name, writer-director Jon Bell’s striking feature debut, a frightening horror steeped in the trauma of the Stolen Generations, was a recent prize winner at this year’s Cinefest OZ.

- Advertisement -

The film starts in 1970 when Aboriginal children knew to run and hide when men in suits turned up. On one occasion, Ruth’s sister runs into a cave to escape the men who want to take her away, and is never seen again.

Except that a heavily pregnant Indigenous lawyer Sarah (Shari Sebbens) sees the young girl with white eyes, warning her that a monster will come and take her baby. This nearly happens when Sarah and her newborn almost lose their lives.

Adopted by a White family at birth, Sarah resents that her biological mother Ruth (Tessa Rose) is intruding into her life with traditional Aboriginal medicine to ward off the malevolent spirit.

There are several levels of horror in the film. The first is the echo of what the children and the mothers must have suffered when they were separated, something that Sebbens brings to life when her baby goes missing.

Then there is the way Sarah and her carpenter husband Fergus (Meyne Wyatt) are still treated by authorities. Fergus doesn’t want to be seen as “just another angry Black man” when the hysterical Sarah is seen as not being capable of looking after their baby and six year old daughter Chloe (Jahdeana Mary).

These are probably more horrific than the familiar techniques used to create suspense and bring the ghoulish monster to life, as Sarah is pushed into a place where she loses all control over her life.

Writer/director has said “The Stolen Generation is such a massive wound in the psyche of Australia, but it is often thought of as something in the past. And it’s often presented as something in the past. This story takes the inheritance of that trauma into the present, with a couple’s new baby. Someone or something is trying to take that new born baby, to destroy the sacred human bond of mother and child.”

“We’ve really tried to delve into the horrors of breaking that sacred human bond and explore the effects of transgenerational trauma that still echo through to our lives today. To find a cinematic way to show the terror of having something hunt you down so it can take your child and your future.”

Lezly Herbert

Latest

Community

RTRFM’s ‘Full Frequency’ to celebrate 30 years on air

0
Head down to PICA for a huge free party.
News

‘Boy’s in Love’ is the new EP from Keelan Mak

0
Take a listen to the five tunes on the EP.
Lifestyle

Helped needed with a cat overload at the Cat Haven

0
Helped in needed after 30 cats were surrendered from one owner.
News

Documentary on Merchant Ivory highlights their long personal and professional relationship

0
For decades James Ivory and Ismail Merchant kept their personal relationship secret.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

RTRFM’s ‘Full Frequency’ to celebrate 30 years on air

0
Head down to PICA for a huge free party.
News

‘Boy’s in Love’ is the new EP from Keelan Mak

0
Take a listen to the five tunes on the EP.
Lifestyle

Helped needed with a cat overload at the Cat Haven

0
Helped in needed after 30 cats were surrendered from one owner.
News

Documentary on Merchant Ivory highlights their long personal and professional relationship

0
For decades James Ivory and Ismail Merchant kept their personal relationship secret.
Community

PrideFEST: Queer Prom celebrates all things bright, bold and beautiful

0
Queer Prom promises a world of colourful camp and glittery glitz especially made for LGBTQIA+ young folks here in WA.

RTRFM’s ‘Full Frequency’ to celebrate 30 years on air

OUTinPerth -
Head down to PICA for a huge free party.
Read more

‘Boy’s in Love’ is the new EP from Keelan Mak

OUTinPerth -
Take a listen to the five tunes on the EP.
Read more

Helped needed with a cat overload at the Cat Haven

OUTinPerth -
Helped in needed after 30 cats were surrendered from one owner.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture