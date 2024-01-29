Review | The Way Way Deep is “must see” drama at Fringe World

The Way Way Deep | The Pleasure Garden | Until 4th February | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

It is almost impossible to watch Patrick McPherson perform without mentioning the physicality of his performances. At first glance the tall, dark and handsome figure is undeniably aesthetically pleasing. McPherson himself mentions it also.

When introducing himself in character and also when his one-man performance of The Way Way Deep concludes and he implores the audience to grab a flyer for the Fringe World show he is performing with his equally striking (no surprises) identical twin brother, both of them standing at 6ft 8. It’s not the size of the man that is most impressive here though but rather the vastness of his talent.

Thanks to Fringe World 2023 I was familiar with McPherson’s already acclaimed work. I jumped at the chance to see what the new year would bring. Thankfully it didn’t end with a mullet of curls, which I probably could have forgiven anyway, after the performance that followed.

Alone, on stage, with a stool and some lights McPherson’s height is difficult to measure. It’s even more difficult for this reviewer to understand why McPherson has not been snapped up for some high end production; one can only assume it is his commitment to writing and performing his own work. The skill of this artist is mind blowing.

The room was only half full tonight, which is tragic. Northbridge and the Fringe space were absolutely buzzing but this production deserves to be playing to full houses every night. Many of us are having to choose carefully between Fringe World offerings this year but please, put The Way Way Deep on your ‘must-see’ list.

The demographic of the audience was interesting, in that there were many of us of a certain age. This show is rated ‘M’ and, despite some sobering content. I would have absolutely no hesitation in taking my teen to see this show, if I could get them to leave the house.

If I could forcibly take every young-person I know to see it – I would, so powerful and poignant are the multilayered messages woven through this piece. Tonight was the first performance of The Way Way Deep. It’s a powerhouse that leaves you breathless. A one hour deluge of dialogue, drifting into poetry, bordering on rap, interspersed with original music and full of delightful word play.

Shape shifting between different characters, McPherson uses his whole body to tell his tale and fill the stage with glimpses of ghosts and wisps of memories. There is such control in the vocalisation and choreography of this piece. McPherson is a finely finessed instrument, chiseled by a master craftsman, producing a flawless performance.

All of the stars! McPherson shines bright.

See The Way Way Deep until 5th of February. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au



Kate Salinger-Hatter is a proud PFLAG+ Perth Mum, with a once upon a time background in dramatic arts. Kate enjoys writing and photography and active resistance of oppression.

Star Rating Guide

