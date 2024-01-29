Review | ‘Transcontinental’ shows Courtney Maldo is ready for the big time

Transcontinental | Belgian Beer Cafe | Until 4th February | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Some comedians will make you giggle, other might elicit a chortle, but the really good ones will make you guffaw and gasp in equal measure. It’s contagious, and once you’re in a room filled with people it’s easy to find yourself swept up in the wave of laughter.

That’s what makes Courtney Maldo’s performance so impressive, when we caught the show – it wasn’t a packed room, but the wails and screams of hilarity and laugh out loud moment filled this hour-long show from start to finish.

Maldo cleverly weaves together tales of being an immigrant to Australia, making to journey from the farming country of Sommerset to Western Australia, and their journey of gender. The challenges of breaking it to your dad you don’t want to be a farm boy… or even a boy.

Having recently performed for the first time in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Maldo jokes that she can now proudly wear the title of “international comedian” but it’s not just passport stamps that earn this honour, it’s the quality of the content too, and this was first-rate. Courtney Maldo really is a comedian of international standard.

Join the raconteur for a captivating hour of tales that were both thought provoking and comical, as well as being deeply personal and moving. There’s just a few shows left – so move quickly to grab a ticket.

See Transcontinental until 4th February. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

