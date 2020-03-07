Review | ‘Two of Us’ premieres at the French Film Festival

Film,Screen | Culture

Two of Us | Dir: Filippo Meneghetti | Alliance Française French Film Festival | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Nina (Barbara Sukowa) and Madeleine (Martine Chevallier) are neighbours on the top floor of a French apartment block. They have been secret lovers for decades and spend every night together, but like many amorous same sex couples around the world, no one knows that they share anything more than friendship.

The couple plan to relocate to Rome (where they met in the early 1960s) after Madeleine sells her apartment. It would mean that they could be open about their relationship, but first Madeleine has to break the news to her two grown-up children who believe that their late father is the love of her life.

The plan is thwarted and things become complicated when the closeted partners become separated after Madeline has a stroke. Madeline finds that she is unable to speak and Nina is locked out of Madeline’s life and the drama kicks into high gear as Nina attempts to thwart the care-givers who stop her from getting close to her beloved.

Two of Us is a phenomenal love story as well as being an important warning to what can go wrong when relationships are not recognised. There are overtones of a horror story as Nina and Madeline’s disastrous situation is intercut with a haunting incident that took place when a couple of girls play hide-and-seek among an avenue of trees beside a river.

The film screens several times as part of the 2020 Alliance Française French Film Festival which will be on from 11 March to 8 April at Raine Square, Cinema Paradiso, Windsor Cinema, Luna SX in Fremantle and Camelot Outdoor Cinema.

There are many Australian premieres among the 49 contemporary and classic French films. See www.affrenchfilmfestival.org for more details.

There are also special previews on 9 March at Cinema Paradiso, Windsor and Luna on SX – with 100% of tickets sales for these sessions will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Bushfire Appeal and Rural and Remote Mental Health.

Lezly Herbert