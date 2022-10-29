Rhys Nicholson and Joel Creasey reunite for Christmas comedy tour

Comedians Rhys Nicholson and Joel Creasey are set to reunite for a comedy tour that’s bringing them home to Perth and Melbourne this Christmas.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under judge and TV & radio star are teaming up for Rhys & Joel’s Family Christmas, coming to the Astor here in Perth, and the Thornbury and National Theatres in Melbourne.

“Well, I’m just so bloody excited to get to be on stage with my best gal pal Joelene,” Rhys says of the tour.

“Having not spoken directly to each other for many years without our agents and a legal mediator present, it will be nice to catch up. Merry Christmas!”

The pair will be bringing some extra special guests to the stage, and sharing stories of their journey to becoming celebrated comedians and media personalities.

Don’t miss these self proclaimed drunk aunties on stage this December.

Rhys & Joel’s Family Christmas lands at the Astor Theatre on Sunday 4 December. For tickets and more info, head to comedyrepublic.com.au

