Ricky Martin’s nephew withdraws allegations against the singer

A judge in Puerto Rico has removed a restraining order issued against singer Ricky Martin after his accuser withdrew the accusation of domestic abuse.

Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, the singer’s nephew, has claimed that he had been assaulted by Martin, and that he had been involved in a sexual relationship with the singer for 18 months. Concern was registered against the singer under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence laws, which saw Martin automatically issued with a restraining order.

Speaking to the media today Martin’s lawyers said Sanchez had withdrawn the accusation.

“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter,” lawyers Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana said in a joint statement.

“The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them.” they said.

“We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

