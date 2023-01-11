The original girl group emerges in ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’

Streaming service Paramount+ has revealed its new original series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies will premiere on Friday, 7 April.

Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode long season will be available to stream weekly on Fridays.

The musical series takes place four years before the original Grease; in 1954 before rock ‘n’ roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

The announcement was made during the series’ panel at Paramount+’s Television Critics Association presentation, where a first look teaser trailer was also revealed.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies stars Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, Madison Thompson as Susan, Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes (Atypical, Transparent), who also serves as showrunner and director. The musical is choreographed by renowned dancer and RuPaul collaborator Jamal Sims, who also takes the directors chair for some episodes.

