Rising pop star GAYLE teams up with blackbear on ‘fmk’

18-year-old multi-platinum pop singer-songwriter GAYLE has shared her latest track, fmk (with blackbear), available now via Atlantic Records/Arthouse Records.

Joining forces with multi-platinum singer, songwriter and producer blackbear, the playfully chaotic duet arrives alongside a hilariously homicidal animated video, directed by award-winning Belgian director Chris Ullens (Rex Orange County, Poppy) and streaming now at YouTube.

fmk (with blackbear) marks the latest single from GAYLE’s upcoming EP, a study of the human experience volume two, out Friday 7 October.

The EP was heralded earlier in August with the tongue-in-cheek first single, indieedgycool and the gripping god has a sense of humor.

GAYLE has earned an increasing list of honours and accolades in recent months, including earning two MTV Video Music Awards nominations, being named a Billboard Music Award finalist, earning featured placement on Billboard’s influential 21 Under 21 list, and most recently, Variety’s 2022 Power of Young Hollywood Impact List.

fmk (with blackbear) is out now.

