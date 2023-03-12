Rock legends The B-52’s stand up for transgender rights

“Join us in denouncing these bills and standing in support of our LGBTQ+ community. Together, let us work towards building a society that reflects our shared being and is truly just, inclusive, and welcoming for all.” the group said.

The band much loved band are about to play a series of dates at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and have also promised they have new music on the way too.

The B-52’s are an American rock band formed in Athens, Georgia in 1976. The original members of the band were Fred Schneider (vocals, percussion), Kate Pierson (vocals, keyboards), Cindy Wilson (vocals, percussion), Ricky Wilson (guitar), and Keith Strickland (drums, guitar, keyboards). Ricky Wilson died of an AIDS related illness in 1985.

The B-52’s are known for their unique blend of new wave, rock, and dance music, as well as their quirky lyrics and distinctive vocal styles. Some of their most popular songs include Rock Lobster, Love Shack, Roam, and Private Idaho.

The band has been highly influential in the development of alternative and new wave music, and their music has been featured in numerous films and TV shows.

They have also been recognised for their contributions to music with various awards and nominations, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

