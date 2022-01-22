Rock star and ‘Rocky Horror’ actor Meat Loaf dies aged 74

American singer and actor Meat Loaf has died aged 74. His passing was announced by his family.

The announcement was made on his Facebook page, noting that his wife Deborah was at his side.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.” the statement said.

The entertainer was born in Texas as Marvin Lee Aday, but grew up using the name Michael. He gained the nickname Meatloaf in High School from a football coach who said the weighty teenagers initials must stand for Meat Loaf.

He moved to Los Angeles in the late 1960’s where he found success playing music. He appeared in the Los Angeles production of the musical Hair and got his first record contract on the legendary Motown label where he released a collaborative album with castmate Shaun ‘Stoney’ Murphy.

Meat Loaf returned to the world of musical theatre and in 1973 was cast in the LA Roxy production of The Rocky Horror Show. He went on to perform the role of Eddie in the 1975 film production.

Around the same time he began working with songwriter Jim Steinman on the album Bat Out of Hell, it produced four massive hits, alongside the title track there was Paradise by the Dashboard Light, You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth and Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad. The album would got on to sell over 43 million copies over the following five decades and would also spawn a musical.

In the early 1980’s Meat Loaf and Steinman had a falling out that lead to a protracted legal dispute between the two. Some of the songs that had been intended for Meatloaf were given to other artists including Total Eclipse of the Heart which was a chart topper for Bonnie Tyler, while Air Supply found success with Making Love Out Of Nothing At All.

